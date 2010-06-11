Review: The A-Team expertly melds 80s-style-action with 2010 special effects

by Zach Becker

With a dearth of creativity, Hollywood seems to be angling for movie ideas wherever it can get them.

Bobbing through the studio franchise vault, Dune Entertainment and director Joe Carnahan wrangled in a winner with The A-Team.

I’ll admit, I had my doubts before I entered the theater. Whose idea was it to make a multi-million dollar blockbuster based on a television series canceled over 20 years ago? Heck, I’ve never watched more than a few minutes from the original show on TV Land. I’m guessing many in the target demographic have never even heard of the show.

Recast and given a fresh coat of paint (not to mention special effects and action sequences beyond those any 80’s television writer could have dreamed up), 2010’s The A-Team offers a summer action/adventure romp well worth the cost of admission. It stands on its own for audiences completely uninitiated to the A-Team lore like myself.

I’ll try not to spoil too much of the plot, but the movie kicks off right in the center of the action. The film gives each of the four A-Team members a proper introduction as it tells the “origin” story of how the off-beat-but-kick-ass group of commandos joined forces. The story quickly jumps ahead eight years later, though, as our heroes are about to complete another mission for the military (their 81st). Unfortunately, things go wrong and the A-Team end up being framed for a crime they did not commit. Naturally (but very creatively), they bust out of prison to get revenge and clear their names.

The film has action and plenty of it. The filmmakers showed great creativity in the action sequences, including a very clever segment in which the characters “fly” a tank through the air. They avoided most cliches of action movies, making the film feel very fresh and new, despite being based on such an old property.

The quirky characters and the camaraderie and witty banter between them really set this movie apart from the typical summer action drivel. Pacing is also near-perfect as the film never seems to drag.

The filmmakers wisely kept the plot firmly tongue-in-cheek and it never takes itself seriously. It has a zest and fun to it reminiscent of many 80s action flicks.

Needless to say, I came away very impressed with The A-Team. Anyone looking for a fun – if not incredibly deep – summer action film will not be disappointed.

I pity the fool who doesn’t watch this movie! (Sorry, I couldn’t resist).