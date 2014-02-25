Please Browse Our Archives

Please Browse Our ArchivesFeb 25th, 2014 | By Zach | Category: Featured Articles
Welcome to the online archives of The MSU Underground Student Newspaper. This independent student newspaper operated at Missouri State University from 2008 to 2010. Countless hours by volunteer collegiate writers, editors, designers, and photographers went into making this vision a reality. I’ve decided to leave this site active so people can still access and enjoy its content. Thanks.
-Zach Becker, MBA
Former Editor & Publisher
MSU Class of 2011